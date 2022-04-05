Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

