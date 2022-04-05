Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after acquiring an additional 684,171 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 920,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $18,941,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 847,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 209,791 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,612 shares of company stock worth $2,888,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

