BRP (TSE:DOO) Given a C$128.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 target price on BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$139.08.

DOO stock opened at C$105.59 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The firm has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$94.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.49.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 10.4499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

