BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.37 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $55.37 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00048405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.89 or 0.07483928 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,959.41 or 1.00136284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00055423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

