BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.46.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in BTRS by 34.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

