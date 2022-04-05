Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $9.53 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,618,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after acquiring an additional 580,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 327,355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 233,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,527 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burford Capital (BUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.