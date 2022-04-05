Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $45.31 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $45.31 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00269753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001484 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,745,801,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,995,744 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.