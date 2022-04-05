C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $92,408,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average is $98.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

