Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cactus generates significant cash flows from selling and renting wellhead and pressure control equipments. The firm is ahead of most peers since its highly-engineered products can yield improved pad drilling and completion efficiencies. Along with the enhancement of safety measures, the most advanced wellhead and frac solutions, which Cactus offers, can deliver significant time savings. With no outstanding debt, the company’s balance sheet is significantly healthy. Moreover, the company expects the pace of the addition of rigs in oil and gas resources to remain healthy, considering that the pricing environment of commodities is supportive. Hence, Cactus expects revenue growth to continue across all of its business lines in the March quarter of this year. Given these headwinds, Cactus is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

WHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $57.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other Cactus news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

