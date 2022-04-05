Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Winston H. Hickox Acquires 5,385 Shares

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox purchased 5,385 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $11,954.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CDZI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 326,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,770. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 171.53% and a negative net margin of 5,540.60%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 1,206.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.