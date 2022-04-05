CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.66 Million

Brokerages expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will announce $68.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. CalAmp reported sales of $81.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $296.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CalAmp.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMP. lowered their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,438. The stock has a market cap of $246.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.28. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 217,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 201.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CalAmp by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 52.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

