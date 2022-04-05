CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

CAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. reduced their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. 150,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,884. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $246.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 217,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 52.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

