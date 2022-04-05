Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Caleres worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Caleres by 109.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Caleres by 96.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

NYSE:CAL opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.