Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

NYSE:CAL opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,552,000 after buying an additional 171,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Caleres by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 134,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Caleres by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

