California Republic Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRPB) Trading Up 0%

California Republic Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRPB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.17. Approximately 12,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17.
California Republic Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRPB)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on California Republic Bancorp (CRPB)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for California Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.