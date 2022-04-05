Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cameco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,933,000 after purchasing an additional 361,628 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 333,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,078,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.59 and a beta of 0.85. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

