Campbell Soup to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of CPB opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

