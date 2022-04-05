Campbell Soup to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CPB opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
