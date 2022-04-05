Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Hold

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.02.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $144.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.52.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 79.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 376.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

