Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$52.42. The company had a trading volume of 418,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,839. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.23. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$51.44 and a 52 week high of C$62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

