Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,319,267 shares.The stock last traded at $132.78 and had previously closed at $130.12.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.