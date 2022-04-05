Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $2,005,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,888 shares of company stock valued at $12,072,901 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

