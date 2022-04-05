Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $19.46 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

