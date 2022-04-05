Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APTO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

APTO stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.