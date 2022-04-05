Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BCYC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of -0.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,698,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
