Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCYC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of -0.01.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,698,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

