Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $9.93 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 424,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.