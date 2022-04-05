Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $89,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 149,237 shares of company stock worth $1,483,130.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

