Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives $26.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 373,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,078. The stock has a market cap of $675.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $130,108. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 167,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 202,344 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

