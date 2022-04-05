Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 652,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

