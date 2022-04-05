CareTech (LON:CTH) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CareTech (LON:CTH – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 660 ($8.66).

Shares of LON:CTH opened at GBX 741 ($9.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £839.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95. CareTech has a 12 month low of GBX 522 ($6.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 749 ($9.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 609.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

