Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.
Shares of CSL opened at $247.91 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $167.17 and a 52-week high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $663,945,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $125,195,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 209,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,999,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.