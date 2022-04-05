Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

Shares of CSL opened at $247.91 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $167.17 and a 52-week high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $663,945,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $125,195,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 209,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,999,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

