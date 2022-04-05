CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.04 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

