Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 598 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,972. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

