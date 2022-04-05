Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $7,923,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Mills by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

