Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CSX by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CSX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
