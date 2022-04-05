Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.02. 112,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.24.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.