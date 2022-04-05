Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $173.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.55.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 2.28. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $97.70 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Carvana by 9.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Carvana by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

