Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,446 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Casa Systems worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.76 million, a PE ratio of 157.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

