Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.65. 113,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,802. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

