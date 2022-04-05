Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,917,000 after buying an additional 588,627 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $220.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

