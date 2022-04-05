Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.22.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 653,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

