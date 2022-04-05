CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

CBRE stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $77.72 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

