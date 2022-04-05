Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20.
About Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB)
Read More
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Ceiba Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceiba Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.