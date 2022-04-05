CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Up 0.5%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.93. 408,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 747,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 81.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 95,501 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the third quarter worth $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the third quarter worth $1,349,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CEL-SCI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CEL-SCI by 791.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,087 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

