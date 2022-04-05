Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Sells 66,043 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($68,424.88).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($107,433.02).
- On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($197.43).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($195.82).
LON CNA opened at GBX 78.84 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.74. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
