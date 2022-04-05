Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Sells 66,043 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($68,424.88).

On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($107,433.02).

On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($197.43).

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($195.82).

LON CNA opened at GBX 78.84 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.74. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 94 ($1.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.18).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

