Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.