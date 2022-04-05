CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks Sells 11,403 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,302,887.58.
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$629.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.92.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$317.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.38.
About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
