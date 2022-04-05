CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks Sells 11,403 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,302,887.58.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$629.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.92.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$317.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.38.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

