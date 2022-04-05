Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$8.75 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.79.

Shares of TSE:CIA traded down C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.22. 496,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

