Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $562.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $544.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $580.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

