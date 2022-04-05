ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits Market Cap of $957,244.15

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $957,244.15 and $81,466.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

