Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.03. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

CLDT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 235,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.29 million, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,473 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,329,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after acquiring an additional 86,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

